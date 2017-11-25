Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points Friday
Schroder scored 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 116-104 win against New York.
Schroder was an all-around threat from the point against New York. Falling two points shy of tying his season-high the guard led Atlanta's push towards erasing a 15 point deficit and, eventually, the victory. Schroder also dished out eight assists to further take hold of the reins of the offense in the role of distributor. Friday night's performance was one of those nights when all facets of Schroder's offensive game were clicking on all cylinders.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Provides 23 points and nine assists against Boston•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Saturday vs. Wiz•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Considered probable Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Collects season-high 11 assists on Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Another great game Monday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...