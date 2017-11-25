Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points Friday

Schroder scored 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 116-104 win against New York.

Schroder was an all-around threat from the point against New York. Falling two points shy of tying his season-high the guard led Atlanta's push towards erasing a 15 point deficit and, eventually, the victory. Schroder also dished out eight assists to further take hold of the reins of the offense in the role of distributor. Friday night's performance was one of those nights when all facets of Schroder's offensive game were clicking on all cylinders.