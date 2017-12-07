Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points
Schroder scored 26 points (10-26 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 overtime loss to Orlando.
Aside from adding to a career-high 20.5 points per game, Schroder has become a fearless shooter. While he is shooting a career-high 45.6% on 17.9 shots per game, the guard shot 38.6 percent in Wednesday's overtime loss. Schroder's high volume shooting en route to 26 points was less than efficient. However, his path to a career year has been built on not deferring his offensive chances.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 24 points in win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Provides 23 points and nine assists against Boston•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Saturday vs. Wiz•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Considered probable Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.