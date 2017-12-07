Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points

Schroder scored 26 points (10-26 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 overtime loss to Orlando.

Aside from adding to a career-high 20.5 points per game, Schroder has become a fearless shooter. While he is shooting a career-high 45.6% on 17.9 shots per game, the guard shot 38.6 percent in Wednesday's overtime loss. Schroder's high volume shooting en route to 26 points was less than efficient. However, his path to a career year has been built on not deferring his offensive chances.