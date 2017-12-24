Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 33 points in return
Schroder finished with 33 points (13-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Mavericks.
After missing just one game with an ankle concern, Schroder returned to the starting lineup and finished with a season-high 33 points. He looked untroubled during his time on the floor and the fact he played 35 minutes indicates there are no lingering effects at this stage. He continues to put up mid-round value for the season with the arrow pointing upwards, should he remain healthy.
