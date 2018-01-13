Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores career-high 34 points in Friday's loss
Schroder amassed 34 points (14-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to the Nets.
Schroder finished with career highs in points and made field goals while filling up the box score. His previous career-high scoring effort took place on Dec. 23, a night on which Schroder dropped 33 points on 13-of-23 from the field to go with seven dimes en route to a 112-107 victory versus the Mavericks. Schroder remains the top offensive option for the Hawks, and he is in the midst of a breakout campaign.
