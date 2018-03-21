Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores career-high 41 points in Tuesday's win

Schroder compiled 41 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven assists, and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 win over the Jazz.

Schroder was sensational, scorching the Jazz with 17 fourth quarter points en route to a career high scoring total. Thursday's matchup with the lowly Kings should be another good chance for Schroder to fill up the stat sheet, though rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox should not be taken lightly.