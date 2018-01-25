Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 20 in Wednesday's loss

Schroder scored 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to the Raptors.

With the game out of hand in the second half, the Hawks' starters got some extra rest, preventing Schroder from posting a bigger line. The 24-year-old is now averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers through 11 games in January, but a lack of support from the rest of the roster makes it hard to imagine he can push his production up much further.

