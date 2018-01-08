Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday
Schroder scored 27 points (10-23 FG, 0-4 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers.
Schroder is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his last seven games. The guard continues to not only lead the way in scoring (19.8 points) for Atlanta, but he keeps adding to his career-high 6.6 assists per game average as well. From a scoring perspective, Schroder remains Atlanta's leading option, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last seven games.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 14 in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Tallies 22 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will face Portland•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable with quad bruise Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 33 points in return•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...