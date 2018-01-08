Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday

Schroder scored 27 points (10-23 FG, 0-4 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers.

Schroder is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his last seven games. The guard continues to not only lead the way in scoring (19.8 points) for Atlanta, but he keeps adding to his career-high 6.6 assists per game average as well. From a scoring perspective, Schroder remains Atlanta's leading option, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last seven games.