Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 28 points in opening night win
Schroder tallied 28 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during a 117-111 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Schroder shot the ball a ton in the opening night win, but he made enough to still put forth an efficient display. The team is certainly low on offensive firepower, so he could average close to 20 points per game if the team continues to rely on him this heavily. He shot the ball 12 more times than any other teammate in this effort.
