Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 14 in Friday's loss
Schroder scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 23 minutes during Friday's 110-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Only two Hawks scored in double digits on the night and both teams turned things over to their benches in the fourth quarter, preventing Schroder from posting better numbers. The point guard had some stumbles in December but seems to have righted the ship, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over his last six games.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Tallies 22 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will face Portland•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable with quad bruise Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 33 points in return•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...