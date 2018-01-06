Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 14 in Friday's loss

Schroder scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 23 minutes during Friday's 110-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Only two Hawks scored in double digits on the night and both teams turned things over to their benches in the fourth quarter, preventing Schroder from posting better numbers. The point guard had some stumbles in December but seems to have righted the ship, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over his last six games.