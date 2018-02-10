Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss

Schroder scored 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

While he handled his business on the offensive end, he also allowed Kyle Korver to ring up 30 points with some spotty defense. Schroder's now averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers through five games in February, and the lack of reliable options around him on the Atlanta roster should keep his usage rate inflated for the rest of the season.