Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 27 points

Schroder scored 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 121-114 loss to Cleveland.

Schroder scored a team-high 27 points on Thursday. Averaging a career-high 20.1 points after Thursday night's action, the guard has established himself as the undisputed offensive leader in Atlanta. With the lack of bona fide, pure scorers, expect Schroder to continue to drive the Atlanta offense forward.