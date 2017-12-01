Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 27 points
Schroder scored 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 121-114 loss to Cleveland.
Schroder scored a team-high 27 points on Thursday. Averaging a career-high 20.1 points after Thursday night's action, the guard has established himself as the undisputed offensive leader in Atlanta. With the lack of bona fide, pure scorers, expect Schroder to continue to drive the Atlanta offense forward.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Provides 23 points and nine assists against Boston•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Saturday vs. Wiz•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Considered probable Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Collects season-high 11 assists on Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Friday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.