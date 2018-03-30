Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Sitting out Friday night
Schroder (ankle) will not play Friday against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Schroder was initially deemed doubtful, and he'll miss a third straight game as he continues to battle a nagging ankle injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Orlando.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Minnesota•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will not play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Solid performance in return•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Off injury report Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.