Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Sitting out Friday night

Schroder (ankle) will not play Friday against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Schroder was initially deemed doubtful, and he'll miss a third straight game as he continues to battle a nagging ankle injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Orlando.

