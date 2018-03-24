Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Solid performance in return
Schroder (rest) totaled 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Warriors.
Schroder returned from missing the prior night's contest against the Kings due to rest and looked reasonably sharp throughout. He did appear to turn an ankle early in the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room, but he returned i prompt fashion to finish the contest. Schroder figures to remain heavily involved in the Hawks' efforts as they play out the string on a tough season, keeping his fantasy value propped up across all formats.
