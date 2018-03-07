Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Struggles shooting Tuesday
Schroder produced 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.
Schroder was highly inefficient Tuesday night, making just two of his 10 shots inside the arc and getting to the line just twice, missing one of those chances. He'll look to get back to his scoring ways next time out against the Pacers.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 27 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Collects five steals in victory•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Nets 20 points Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected starter at PG•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Wednesday with back injury•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...