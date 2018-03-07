Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Struggles shooting Tuesday

Schroder produced 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.

Schroder was highly inefficient Tuesday night, making just two of his 10 shots inside the arc and getting to the line just twice, missing one of those chances. He'll look to get back to his scoring ways next time out against the Pacers.