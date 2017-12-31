Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Tallies 22 points Saturday
Schroder collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 104-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Schroder came into the game with a quad contusion, although that turned out to be a minor issue as he didn't miss a game or skip a beat on the court. Although his scoring has fluctuated by the game, Schroder is a consistent source of assists and steals while minimizing his turnovers.
