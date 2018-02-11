Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Tallies team-high 23 points Sunday
Schroder scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 win over the Pistons.
Schroder put up a very efficient afternoon Sunday, getting to the rim with ease and absorbing contact en route to a season-high in free-throw attempts and makes. Schroder continues to act as the unquestioned leader of this young Hawks squad, which should allow for him to continue posting serviceable numbers for the remainder of the season, barring injury.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Friday against Cavs•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Matches team high with 19 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Totals 25 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...