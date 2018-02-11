Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Tallies team-high 23 points Sunday

Schroder scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 win over the Pistons.

Schroder put up a very efficient afternoon Sunday, getting to the rim with ease and absorbing contact en route to a season-high in free-throw attempts and makes. Schroder continues to act as the unquestioned leader of this young Hawks squad, which should allow for him to continue posting serviceable numbers for the remainder of the season, barring injury.