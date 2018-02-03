Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Totals 25 points in loss

Schroder posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during a 119-110 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

The shoulder was a bit of a concern coming into the game, but Schroder showed no ill effects as he put forth his best scoring total since Jan. 15. He had failed to reach the 20-point mark across the previous four games, which had been his longest such streak of the season. The lack of supporting stats in this one was a bit disappointing, however.