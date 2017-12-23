Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will be available Friday
Schroder (ankle) will suit up for Friday's contest against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of KWTV Sports OKC reports.
Though Schroder may be feeling some discomfort, it's not significant enough to keep him out of Friday's game. He's struggled over the past five games, averaging 14.4. points and 8.0 assists on 37.8 percent shooting.
