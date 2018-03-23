Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will be rested Thursday
Schroder won't play during Thursday's tilt against the Kings due to rest purposes, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Schroder has played 35 minutes in each of the past two games, averaging 29.5 points and 8.0 assists. So, the team will opt to give him the night off on the front end of a back-to-back set -- the second contest being against the Warriors on Friday. In Schroder's place, Isaiah Taylor is a strong candidate to draw the start and point guard and see extra run along with Tyler Dorsey, Josh Magette and Damion Lee.
