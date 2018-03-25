Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will not play Sunday
Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Schroder's lingering ankle injury will keep him out of Sunday's contest and the point guard will now have missed two of the last three games. In Schroder's absence, Isaiah Taylor will get the start at point guard, and is next opportunity to return will be Wednesday in Minnesota.
