Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, could see reduced minutes

Schroder (ankle) will be available Friday against the Nuggets, but coach Mike Budenholzer said he'll likely see "slightly" fewer minutes, Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs reports.

Schroder entered Friday firmly questionable, but after warming up and testing out his ankle, he's been cleared to take the floor after missing the last two games. Expect Schroder to return tot he starting lineup, but he'll be a risky play in daily contests given the potential for restricted minutes. Through the first three games of the season, Schroder is averaging 32.3 minutes per game.