Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Friday against Cavs
Schroder (back) will start Friday against the Cavaliers, Hawks' writer Kevin Chouinard reports.
Schroder was dealing with some lower back tightness earlier in the day but he'll manage to assume his regular starting role in the Hawks' rotation. If he is limited at all because of the injury, expect Malcolm Delaney to see some extra action off the bench.
