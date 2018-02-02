Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Friday vs. Celtics
Schroder (shoulder) will play in Friday's matchup with Boston, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Schroder will play through his shoulder injury once again after doing so on Wednesday against the Hornets to the tune of 13 points and nine assists in 30 minutes. Look for him to see a similar workload against the Celtics on Friday.
