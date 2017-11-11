Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Saturday vs. Wiz
Schroder will play Saturday against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks have been listing Schroder, as well as a handful of other players, on the injury report, despite the fact that there's virtually no evidence to suggest his status is in any doubt. Expect the point guard, who missed some time earlier in the season with an ankle injury, to play his usual role Saturday.
