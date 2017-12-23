Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Saturday

Schroder (ankle) will play Saturday against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder missed Friday's game with an ankle injury, but after testing the ankle in warmups, he'll return to his usual starting point guard spot Saturday night. Schroder is coming off of an underwhelming performance Wednesday against the Pacers, when he had just eight points on 4-of-15 shooting.