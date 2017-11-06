Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, start Monday vs. Celtics
Schroder (ankle) will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of SB Nation reports.
Schroder was given a probable designation heading into Monday, so this was the expected course of action. He's played over 30 minutes in four of his last five games, so the ankle injury doesn't appear to be playing much of a factor. Look for him to take on a full workload once again, though he'll be in a tough matchup against the Celtics.
