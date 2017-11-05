Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Sunday

Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Schroder was placed on the injury report with an ankle injury as a precautionary measure, but was never expected to miss any time. He'll take on his usual role as the team's starting point guard and he's not expected to be on any sort of playing time restrictions. Look for Schroder to remain the team's go-to option offensively after averaging 21.7 points and 6.3 assists over the first seven games of the season.