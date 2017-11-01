Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Wednesday

Schroder (ankle) will play Wednesday against the 76ers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Schroder showed up on the injury report earlier in the week with a "probable" designation, but his availability for Wednesday's contest never seemed to be in much jeopardy. Expect the point guard to start and play his usual role as the No. 1 option, offensively, on a lackluster Hawks roster.