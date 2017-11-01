Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Wednesday
Schroder (ankle) will play Wednesday against the 76ers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Schroder showed up on the injury report earlier in the week with a "probable" designation, but his availability for Wednesday's contest never seemed to be in much jeopardy. Expect the point guard to start and play his usual role as the No. 1 option, offensively, on a lackluster Hawks roster.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in points and assists in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, could see reduced minutes•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Officially out Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Hoping to return Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.