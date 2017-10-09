Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will return to the lineup Monday
Schroder will return to the starting lineup for Monday's preseason matchup with the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
Schroder got the night off for rest during the Hawks' last preseason game, but will be back in the starting lineup Monday and could see a farily large workload as the Hawks prepare for the team's regular season opener in just over a week. Schroder is fully expected to take on the bulk of the play-making duties during the upcoming campaign.
More News
