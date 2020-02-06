Walton was traded Thursday from the Clippers to the Hawks in exchange for cash, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a marginal move, and one that potentially helps the Clippers open up a roster spot for another trade, Walton will head to a new situation in Atlanta. He's seen solid run on occasion, garnering at least 10 minutes in nine games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in those contests. But he could end up as the Hawks' third or fourth-string point guard behind Trae Young, Jeff Teague and possibly Brandon Goodwin.