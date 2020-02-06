Hawks' Derrick Walton: Traded to Hawks
Walton was traded Thursday from the Clippers to the Hawks in exchange for cash, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a marginal move, and one that potentially helps the Clippers open up a roster spot for another trade, Walton will head to a new situation in Atlanta. He's seen solid run on occasion, garnering at least 10 minutes in nine games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in those contests. But he could end up as the Hawks' third or fourth-string point guard behind Trae Young, Jeff Teague and possibly Brandon Goodwin.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton: Good to go Saturday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton: Questionable again Saturday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton: Questionable Thursday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton: Back with parent club•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton: Assigned to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Recalled from G League•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...