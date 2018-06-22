Hawks' Devonte' Graham: Selected with 34th overall pick

Graham was selected by the Hornets with the 34th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Graham became the third straight collegiate star to come off teh board after the Grizzlies and Mavs took Jevon Carter and Jalen Brunson with the 32nd and 33rd picks, respectively. Graham was one of the more productive guards in the country over the last two years, but he's a bit undersized and will face many of the same questions former-teammate Frank Mason did in Sacramento last season. It's tough to gauge what Graham's role will be as a rookie, but the Hornets, who acquired the 34th pick from Atlanta, could be among the NBA's bottom-feeders next season if they choose to rebuild, so Graham could see some opportunities to produce, though likely not at a fantasy-relevant level.