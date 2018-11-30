Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Active, starting Friday
Dedmon (ankle) will play and start in Friday's game against the Thunder, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Dedmon was listed as probable heading into Friday's contest, and the fact that he remains in the starting lineup implies that the big man is in line for a full workload despite dealign with some left ankle soreness.
