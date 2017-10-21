Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Another solid effort Friday
Dedmon accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets,
Dedmon's numbers have been solid throughout the team's first two games. That said, despite being the team's starting center, he hasn't cracked over 26 minutes yet. If that trend continues, Dedmon's upside certainly has limitations.
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Solid in first start
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Grabs 10 boards Thursday
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 13 points Wednesday
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Inks two-year contract with Hawks
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Declines player option
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Will come off bench in return
