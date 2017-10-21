Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Another solid effort Friday

Dedmon accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets,

Dedmon's numbers have been solid throughout the team's first two games. That said, despite being the team's starting center, he hasn't cracked over 26 minutes yet. If that trend continues, Dedmon's upside certainly has limitations.