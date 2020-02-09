Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Appears ready to play
Dedmon isn't present on the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
The 30-year-old sat out Friday's game versus the Celtics after being acquired from the Kings earlier in the week, but he appears on track to make his season debut for the Hawks on Sunday. Dedmon and Bruno Fernando (calf) figure to split work at center while Clint Capela (heel) remains sidelined.
