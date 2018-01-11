Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Available off the bench Wednesday
Dedmon has been cleared to play in Wednesday's tilt with the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of PeachTreeHoops reports.
Dedmon is playing in just his second game after returning from a stress fracture in his leg, so there was some concern that the Hawks could give him the night off for rest. However, he'll remain active and could be in line for a similar workload to the 20 minutes he logged Monday. While Dedmon is expected to eventually reclaim his role in the top unit as the Hawks' starting center, he'll remain in a bench role Wednesday, with Miles Plumlee picking up another start.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Sees 20 minutes of action in return•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will have minutes restriction Monday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for on-court activity•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Still rehabbing, no firm return timetable•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...