Dedmon has been cleared to play in Wednesday's tilt with the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of PeachTreeHoops reports.

Dedmon is playing in just his second game after returning from a stress fracture in his leg, so there was some concern that the Hawks could give him the night off for rest. However, he'll remain active and could be in line for a similar workload to the 20 minutes he logged Monday. While Dedmon is expected to eventually reclaim his role in the top unit as the Hawks' starting center, he'll remain in a bench role Wednesday, with Miles Plumlee picking up another start.