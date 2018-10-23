Dedmon (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon has been sidelined with an avulsion fracture, but has finally been medically cleared to make his regular season debut. Dedmon is expected to step into the starting center role, which would send Alex Len, who has performed admirably in his place, back to the bench.

