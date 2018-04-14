Dedmon recorded 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 62 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.

Dedmon enjoyed his best season of his young, five-year career in 2017-18 as he averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. The USC product also improved upon his 69.9 percent free-throw percentage from last year to 77.9 percent this year. Dedmon has a player option on the table for next season at the price tag of $6.3 million.