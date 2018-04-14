Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Best season of five year career
Dedmon recorded 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 62 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.
Dedmon enjoyed his best season of his young, five-year career in 2017-18 as he averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. The USC product also improved upon his 69.9 percent free-throw percentage from last year to 77.9 percent this year. Dedmon has a player option on the table for next season at the price tag of $6.3 million.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 14 points in loss Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in Thursday's victory•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will be available Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Quiet night in return•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....