Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Blocks four shots in victory
Dedmon produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 victory over Indiana.
Dedmon finished with a season-high four blocked shots, helping the Hawks to an unexpected victory. After a few sub-par games, Dedmon bounced back nicely here, delivering a stat-line owners had been hoping for. He is beginning to play well alongside John Collins and appears to be locked into heavy minutes moving forward. If he is available in your league, he is worth owning for his rebounds, blocks, field-goal percentage and sneaky perimeter game.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will shift back to bench Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Starting Sunday for ill Ilyasova•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...