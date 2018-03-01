Dedmon produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 victory over Indiana.

Dedmon finished with a season-high four blocked shots, helping the Hawks to an unexpected victory. After a few sub-par games, Dedmon bounced back nicely here, delivering a stat-line owners had been hoping for. He is beginning to play well alongside John Collins and appears to be locked into heavy minutes moving forward. If he is available in your league, he is worth owning for his rebounds, blocks, field-goal percentage and sneaky perimeter game.