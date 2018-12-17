Dedmon totaled 24 points (8-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 loss to Brooklyn.

Dedmon went off for a career-high 24 points Sunday, including another career-high with five triples. The scoring is not always there for Dedmon but his play over the past two weeks has certainly warranted a roster spot in many formats. After battling with Alex Len for the center minutes, Dedmon is now the big man to own in Atlanta.