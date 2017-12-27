Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for on-court activity

Dedmon (leg) has been cleared for on-court activity, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon has missed 13 games since late November while recovering from a stress reaction in his left tibia without much news regarding his recovery. That's changed, however, as he's been cleared to begin doing on-court work. An updated timetable has yet to be announced, though he was originally assigned a three-to-six week period, which we're approaching the latter end of. Once he does return, it will probably mean fewer minutes for the likes of Miles Plumlee and possibly John Collins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories