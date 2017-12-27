Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for on-court activity

Dedmon (leg) has been cleared for on-court activity, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon has missed 13 games since late November while recovering from a stress reaction in his left tibia without much news regarding his recovery. That's changed, however, as he's been cleared to begin doing on-court work. An updated timetable has yet to be announced, though he was originally assigned a three-to-six week period, which we're approaching the latter end of. Once he does return, it will probably mean fewer minutes for the likes of Miles Plumlee and possibly John Collins.