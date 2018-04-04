Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday
Dedmon (ribs) will play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon was a surprising last second scratch Tuesday, but after one game off, feels healthy enough to get back in the lineup. Look for Dedmon to reclaim his typical starting role, which should send Miles Plumlee back to the bench. The Hawks aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for Dedmon at this point in time, so barring any in-game discomfort with his ribs, Dedmon should see a full workload.
