Dedmon scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 101-91 loss to Philadelphia.

For the fourth time in his last six games, Dedmon collected a double-double. In five of those six games, the center at least hit double figures in rebounds as well. During this span, he is averaging 11.1 points and 11.6 rebounds. Dedmon continues to add to his career-highs in points (9.8) and rebounds (7.8) with this strong run of games as of late.