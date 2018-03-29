Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Collects double-double Wednesday
Dedmon scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with 12 rebounds and five turnovers in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.
Collecting his third double-double in his last five games, Dedmon has been solid across the board as of late. During this span, the center is averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds. Previous to tallying at least 10 rebounds in four of his last five games, Dedmon had only collected 10 rebounds once in his previous six games prior to this current stretch. Right now, he is piling up the points as well as the rebounds as the season comes to a close.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Hauls in double-digit rebounds again Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Posts 15 points, 15 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.