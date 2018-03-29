Dedmon scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with 12 rebounds and five turnovers in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.

Collecting his third double-double in his last five games, Dedmon has been solid across the board as of late. During this span, the center is averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds. Previous to tallying at least 10 rebounds in four of his last five games, Dedmon had only collected 10 rebounds once in his previous six games prior to this current stretch. Right now, he is piling up the points as well as the rebounds as the season comes to a close.