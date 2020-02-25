Play

Dedmon is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic due to right elbow pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

This is the first report of an injury for the center, as Dedmon posted five points and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's loss against Philadelphia. Dedmon's right elbow pain doesn't appear to be too severe however, as the former USC Trojan will presumably take the floor Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories