Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Deemed probable Wednesday
Dedmon is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic due to right elbow pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
This is the first report of an injury for the center, as Dedmon posted five points and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's loss against Philadelphia. Dedmon's right elbow pain doesn't appear to be too severe however, as the former USC Trojan will presumably take the floor Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...