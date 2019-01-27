Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Defensive stopper Saturday
Dedmon ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds, and three blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to Portland.
Dedmon scored in double-digits for the third straight game, also adding a combined seven steals and blocks in the loss. His playing time appears locked in around the mid-twenties, which is typically enough for him to put up standard league value. He has had a couple of injuries thus far but as long as he is healthy, he should be rostered in the majority of 12-team leagues.
