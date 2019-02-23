Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in loss
Dedmon finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal over 23 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Pistons on Friday.
Dedmon had a solid outing in Friday's loss, posting his first double-double since Jan. 28. It was only Dedmon's eighth double-double of the season, and fantasy owners shouldn't expect this level of production on a nightly basis.
