Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in loss
Dedmon finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Dedmon continues to play on a minutes restriction while dealing with knee problems, but he didn't seem to be affected by the injury in Sunday's loss. He produced his second-highest rebounding total of the season after grabbing 13 boards on Saturday night at Boston. Dedmon isn't a consistent scorer or rebounder, but he's been prone to stretches of high-level production, so fantasy owners should continue to roll with him while he's hot.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...