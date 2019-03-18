Dedmon finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.

Dedmon continues to play on a minutes restriction while dealing with knee problems, but he didn't seem to be affected by the injury in Sunday's loss. He produced his second-highest rebounding total of the season after grabbing 13 boards on Saturday night at Boston. Dedmon isn't a consistent scorer or rebounder, but he's been prone to stretches of high-level production, so fantasy owners should continue to roll with him while he's hot.