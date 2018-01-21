Dedmon finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss to Chicago.

Dedmon continues to work his way back from a leg injury, putting up his second double-double in the last three games. He has looked healthy in all his games and is yet to miss any time since returning. He is going to be a double-double threat on most nights and will deliver excellent field-goal efficiency as well as some blocks. His role going forward is far from certain given the Hawks position in the standings but he should still be owned in most league formats.