Dedmon generated 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.

Dedmon was one of the few members of the Hawks to muster some meaningful production in what was a lackluster offensive performance without the dynamic Dennis Schroder (rest) on the court. It was Dedmon's second straight double-double and third overall in March. His offensive usage continues to see its share of variance, but he remains a steadfast contributor on the boards, hauling in between six and 15 rebounds in 11 of the last 12 games.