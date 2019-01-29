Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in victory Monday
Dedmon tallied 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-118 victory over the Clippers.
Dedmon racked up another double-double Monday, helping the Hawks to an upset victory over the Clippers. He continues to start but typically splits minutes with Alex Len which does limit his upside. There have been rumors of a trade coming but until then, he is worth rostering in basically all formats.
